Fans of Bobby Shmurda are doing the “shmoney dance” and listening out for new music from the popular rapper. HipHopDx reports the Brooklyn native is already back in the studio, shown in a video with Zaytoven and Atlanta producer Mike Will Made-It. Zaytoven has produced a number of songs that featured Shmurda, including Migo’s “Shmoney Never Stop.” Born Ackquille Jean Pollard, Shmurda was released on Feb. 23 from a New York prison where he spent six years for conspiracy and weapons possession. His career was on the rise when he was incarcerated. Shmurda is under community supervision until Feb. 2026.
