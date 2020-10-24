Singer and Fenty fashion and cosmetics entrepreneur Rihanna, tennis champion Serena Williams and music’s Queen B herself, Beyoncé, all grace the Forbes “Richest Self-Made Women Under 40” list. Thirteen women made the list. Williams’ net worth is at $225 million. Make that $420 million for Beyoncé. Rihanna, who Forbes has described as the richest female musician in the world, has a net worth of $600 million.
Source: Black Enterprise, Forbes
