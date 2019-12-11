According to New York Post’s Page Six, seven new accusers claim to have been subjected to inappropriate sexual behavior from award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.
The celebrity news and gossip section says that court papers were filed on Monday, where prosecutors allege Gooding once groped and forcibly kissed a woman while they were attending the Sundance Film Festival, ripping her tights and only stopping when she bit him to escape, Manhattan prosecutors alleged in court papers on Monday.
She is one of seven new women who have come forward alleging sexual misconduct by the 51-year-old movie star, bringing the number of his accusers to 22.
He has only been charged in three of the accusers’ alleged incidents, although prosecutors hope to introduce the other claims in court to prove a pattern of sexual abuse.
Gooding’s camp continues to deny the allegations.
Sources: Page Six, The Chicago Tribune, Vlad TV
