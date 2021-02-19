Al Sharpton

After 17 years of separation, Al Sharpton filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan. TMZ says legal documents state the couple separated in 2004, but the MSNBC “PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton” talk show host only filed his divorce paperwork in New York City last week. Sharpton and Jordan met in the 1970s, when he was touring with James Brown and she was a backup singer. They married in 1980 and split after 24 years of marriage. TMZ says Sharpton has been in a relationship with Aisha McShaw since 2013.

This week's Hotsheet sources: AceShowbiz, Daily Mail, Page Six, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Smart News, TMZ, Twitter
