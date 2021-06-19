According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, Shock G died in a Tampa hotel room from a deadly mix of alcohol and drugs.
Reportedly, TMZ was told by a rep for the medical examiner’s office that the Digital Underground rapper passed from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol and methamphetamine.
When TMZ broke the story in April that Shock G was found unresponsive in his hotel room, there were no reported noticeable signs of trauma. He was last seen the day before he died by a hotel manager who found him in the room on April 22.
The manager became concerned after realizing Shock G missed his check-out time and then called 911 immediately.
The medical examiner pronounced him dead at the scene at 1:20 p.m. (CST).
