Silento

Silento, the 23-year-old “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper, born Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk, was arrested and jailed near Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 1, charged with felony murder in the Jan. 21 shooting death of his cousin, 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. A Facebook post by the DeKalb County Police said, “Rooks was found in the roadway on Deep Shoals Circle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rooks died from his injuries. A DKPD investigation later identified Hawk as the suspect. Investigators are still working to uncover the motive for the shooting.” Last fall, Silento was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly entering a stranger’s home and threatening them with a hatchet.

This week's Hotsheet sources: CBS News, Deadline, Essence, Hollywood Life, iHeartRadio, Rap-Up, The Sun, Twitter, Wrestle Zone
