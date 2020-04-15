Singer Ceybil Jefferies, known to 90s R&B fans as Sweet Sable, passed away just days after being diagnosed with coronavirus. She found success through songs such as “So Special” and “Old Times Sake.” Born Sybil Jefferies, the Brooklyn native’s death was confirmed by social media friends and renowned producer Salaam Remi on Friday (April 10), according to Vibe.com. She released her debut album Let Music Take Control in 1991, which also included the Billboard top-20 hit “Open Your Heart.”
Sources: NBC News, Instagram, Vibe.com
