In an Instagram video, Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed to his 1.1 million followers that he tested positive for coronavirus.
In a video posted Tuesday, Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, explained he may have gotten the virus while out getting something to eat. He assured he took precaution while out in the public.
“No games being played,” Slim Thug said. “As careful as I’ve been self-quarantined and staying home, I might have gotten something to eat or something or did some stuff like that – simple stuff like that, nothing crazy - stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on. And my test came back positive.”
The rapper said he is in self-quarantine at home.
Slim Thug told Houston ABC affiliate ABC 13 Eyewitness News that he feels fine – but just days before, he had a slight fever and a cough.
“Take it seriously,” Slim Thug said. “It’s real out here.”
Sources: Instagram.com, abc13.com, Twitter.com, NPR.org, Rollingstone.com, Apple TV
