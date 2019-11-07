Grammy winner Solange Knowles revealed she separated from her husband, 56-year-old Alan Gerard Ferguson earlier this year. Their 2014 nuptials in New Orleans broke wedding tradition by having the entire wedding party in white, becoming legendary and inspiring for young couples with wedding goals.
In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old Houston native wrote, in part, “11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”
Sources: BlackAmericaWeb.com, The Root, Page Six, Bossip.com, Daily Mail, Instagram
