While Democratic Presidential candidate, Vice President Joe Biden’s camp and Act Blue have already figured it out, those thousands of campaign donations for $19.08 to the Biden-Harris campaign are coming from Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’ sorority sisters, none other than the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc. AKA is the first historically black Greek-lettered sorority, which was founded in at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908.
