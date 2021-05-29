Fans' prayers have been answered with Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s upcoming battle on behalf of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ series.
After Bow Wow teased a June 26 date for the battle on social media, Soulja Boy made the official announcement on Twitter. Swizz and Timbaland haven’t made any statements yet confirming the matchup. However, Swizz did share Soulja Boy’s tweets to his Instagram Stories.
Not long after Soulja confirmed the faceoff, Bow Wow went to Instagram to respond.
“If you go on Google right now and you type in ‘Rappers with the most No. 1s,’ you will see Drake first, Eminem, Lil Wayne,” Bow Wow said in an Instagram Live video. “I’m on a list with a lot of greats. There ain’t a lot of us.”
This news comes after Soulja Boy recently accused Bow Wow of being afraid to compete with him in a battle.
“Bow Wow scared of me, man. You see when Romeo said something he jumped right on it, but as soon as they said Big Draco’s name he was quiet as hell making up all types of excuses, man,” Soulja Boy told Tampa’s Wild 94.1 in an interview. “Bow Wow knows what’s up with me.”
