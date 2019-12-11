Rumors have been swirling around the death of rap star Juice WRLD, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 21. After it was speculated that his death was drug related, the Cook County (IL) Medical Examiner’s Office issued a statement saying that the cause of Juice WRLD's death is reportedly still unknown following his autopsy on Monday. The statement said, according to The Chicago Tribune, that “additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death. Cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology, and histology could be conducted to determine the cause of death.”
The Chicago Tribune also reported that authorities were at the airport waiting for Juice and his entourage to arrive from Los Angeles, as it was suspected the private jet was transporting contraband.
“FBI agents and police officers were at the scene, and the rapper ‘began convulsing [and] going into a seizure’ as the luggage was searched,” The Tribune said. “He was briefly revived but sources say when he awoke, he was ‘incoherent’ after he was administered an anti-overdose medication.”
Other sources are claiming that authorities asked Juice's girlfriend at the scene if he had any pre-existing medical conditions, to which she replied that he ‘takes Percocet and has a drug problem’.”
Sources: Page Six, The Chicago Tribune, Vlad TV
