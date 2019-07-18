According to court documents obtained by The Blast, DJ Spinderella (real name Deidra Roper) is suing Salt (real name Cheryl James) and Pepa (real name Sandra Denton) after recently being fired from the legendary hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa.
The suit explains the trio started recording and performing as SNP back in the mid-1980s. Spinderella says she helped launch the group to be the success they are today.
The band went into hiatus in the late 1990s, but she continued promoting the band. According to the Blast, Spinderella claims things became strained between the trio in the early 2000s when she learned of a compilation album being released. The suit reportedly claims Pepa told her they would pay her $125,000 but that never came.
“By the early 2000s, the Defendants discussed with Roper an SNP reunion which would have possibly involved, among other things, a television show based on the legendary female group’s rise to stardom,” the suit alleges, according to The Blast.
Spinderella claims they promised her a one-third cut of profits.
Sources: Chicago.cbsglobal.com, The Blast, TMZ.com, Celebretainment.com
