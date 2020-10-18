Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is off again from former fiancé, Dennis McKinney. Page Six reports that in a now deleted Instagram story, McKinney said he was “SINGLE ASFK” and Williams commented on IG that she has “been single.” They reportedly have also unfollowed each other on social media. A 13-carat ring proposal in 2018 was tarnished by a cheating scandal several months later. Efforts to put the relationship back together apparently were unsuccessful. Williams and McKinney share a two-year-old daughter.
Sources: BET, Hollywood Life, KSDK, Mississippi Business Journal, Mother Jones, Page Six, People
