“Clueless” star and alt-right talking head Stacey Dash found herself in handcuffs Sunday night after she was arrested for domestic battery in Pasco County.
Dash was arrested at the Trinity Club apartments in New Port Richey. She initially called 911, claiming to the dispatcher she had been assaulted by her husband, Jeffrey Marty.
“We were all arguing. I asked the daughter to get out of my face because she was in my face. I pushed her back. He put me into a chokehold,” said Dash. During the call, her husband said in the background it wasn’t a chokehold and Dash said she had marks on her neck.
The arrest affidavit said Dash pushed and slapped her husband, and deputies found red scratch marks on his arm.
“We’re going to tell them exactly what happened, and if me pulling you off was not okay then fine. But I’m not scratching, hitting and all that stuff. I’m the one with the scratches,” her husband said in the background of the 911 call.
Dash was arrested for domestic battery and taken to jail where she bonded out Monday morning.
Pasco County deputies said the charge is a misdemeanor, and it will be up to the state attorney to decide whether to file formal charges.
Dash said during her 911 call that she doesn’t live in Florida and wanted to get a flight back to Los Angeles as soon as she could.
Stacey Dash reportedly married Marty, a lawyer and alt-right Twitter personality, just 10 days after meeting.
Sources: The Blast, TMZ.com, The Chicago Sun-Times, Good Morning America, Instagram.com
