OWN will premiere a television special,“Honoring Our Kings: OWN Honors Black Fatherhood” at 8 p.m., Father’s Day, June 15.
Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown will host the Reginald Hudlin-produced two-hour special, which features conversations with everyday dads, celebrity fathers and music performances recognizing fathers worldwide.
“The greatest role of my life happened 10 years ago when I became a father for the first time,” said Brown, who also serves as executive producer.
“I am honored to celebrate these exceptional men who are my ‘Brothers in Fatherhood’ and continue to shift the national perception of Black fathers.”
