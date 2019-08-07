Reality television personality Stevie J. was granted primary custody of daughter, Bonnie Bella, after flying to Miami to pick up her for a scheduled visit only to discover that his ex, fellow reality television star Joseline, had taken the baby and flown to California.
An arrest warrant was issued and Joseline was ordered back to Miami. She was also stripped of primary custody until the next custody hearing August 15.
Joseline returned to Miami and the custody exchange was completed by Stevie J.'s older daughter.
Last night, Stevie J. shared a picture of Bonnie asleep in his bed on social media with the caption, “Woke up next to an angel this morning.”
Sources: Instagram, The Sun, The Blast, ktsp.com
