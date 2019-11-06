According to Bossip.com, “Love & HipHop Atlanta” personality Stevie J will continue to have full custody of the daughter he shares with former co-star Joseline Hernandez through early 2020.
According to documents obtained by Bossip, a Georgia family court judge pushed back a status hearing on the case for another four months and ordered the exes to attend mediation to possibly settle the matter.
Stevie sued Hernandez for full custody earlier this year. According to the terms of the judge’s ruling, Stevie will no longer pay Hernandez $1,000 in child support in addition to continuing as the custodial parent of two-year-old Bonnie Bella.
Sources: BlackAmericaWeb.com, The Root, Page Six, Bossip.com, Daily Mail, Instagram
