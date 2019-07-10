Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that R&B icon Stevie Wonder was suffering from kidney failure. The music star confirmed the news at a Hyde Park concert and gave fans an update on his health.
“So, what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery,” Wonder told his fans during the performance. “I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I’m all good. I’m all good. I have a donor, it’s all good. I want you to know that I came here to give you my love – and to thank you for your love. You don’t have to hear no rumors about nothing, I’ve told you what’s up – and it’s going to be all good.”
Sources: People.com, France 24, Instagram.com
