Music legend Grammy winner Stevie Wonder told media mogul Oprah Winfrey in an interview last November for “The Oprah Conversation,” that he is permanently moving to Ghana in West Africa, to protect his grandchildren from racial injustice in the U.S. The 70-year-old, 25-time Grammy winner is quoted in People as saying, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me. Please know that I am important. Please value me.’ What kinda [life is that].”
As Black Enterprise reported, Wonder said he wanted to live in a place that values him. “I promise you [America], if you do the right thing, I will give you this song. I will give it to you. You can have it,” he said in the interview. “Because I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.”
BE reports Wonder argued that the United States is at a pivotal moment, and the nation needed at least five years to atone for its wrongs.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Wonder has been in love with Ghana since 1994, when he announced that he was high-tailing it out of Los Angeles for Ghana. After numerous visits to the country, he fell in love with the people.
“There’s more of a sense of community there.”
