Earlier in the week, TMZ.com reported that former West Coast rap mogul Suge Knight, who is serving 28 years in prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter, entrusted singer Ray J. with his life rights.
In a rare interview from the California prison where he is currently incarcerated, Knight cleared up the rumors.
He said that his Power of Attorney belongs to his fiancée, Toi-Lin Kelly, who will make decisions regarding movies, TV deals and an upcoming documentary.
Knight also claimed that Nick Cannon will be writing his life story.
Knight said that Ray J.’s role will be bringing Death Row Records back to life. Ray J will reportedly run the label that, according to Knight, will also release Ray J.’s next album.
