Former national security adviser Susan Rice told rapper Snoop Dogg to “back the [expletive] off” from CBS News journalist Gayle King after the rapper slammed King related to an interview about late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
King came under attack on social media last week after a clip from a recent interview she conducted with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie on “CBS This Morning” that included a question about Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault allegation went viral.
“We expect more from you, Gayle,” Snoop Dogg said in an Instagram video last week, where he hurled insults at King. “Respect the family and back off [b-word expletive], before we come get you."
In response, Rice tweeted, “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. You come for Gayle King, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”
In a later Instagram video, Snoop Dogg clarified that he is a “non-violent” person, adding he didn’t want any harm to come to King and he wasn’t threatening her. He said he just wants her to “have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy."
Snoop Dogg had joined with others, including LeBron James, 50 Cent and Bill Cosby, in criticizing King for asking Leslie whether Bryant's legacy had been complicated by the accusation.
King called the social media clip distributed by CBS from the wide-ranging interview “out of context," adding that she was "very angry" with the network.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said “the media silence is deafening” regarding Snoop Dogg’s comments about King.
“People like Katy Perry, worked with Snoop in the past. People like our dear friend Martha Stewart, who’s working with him now,” Scarborough said. “’It’s time for people to speak out,” he said. “Again, let’s just keep this very simple, because it is very simple. A black female journalist asked a tough question, in the middle of a wide-ranging interview, and because of that her life was threatened. ‘We’re coming to get you’ and the New York Times doesn’t write an editorial about this? The Washington Post doesn’t write an editorial, the Wall Street Journal doesn’t, nobody talks about [it]?” Scarborough said.
Oprah Winfrey tearfully admitted that said her best friend King is “not doing well” amid the backlash. “She has now death threats and has to now travel with security and she's feeling very much attacked,” Winfrey said. “She feels she was put in a really terrible position. In the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine – including Lisa Leslie.”
Sources: CNN.com, Twitter.com, Instagram.com, NBC.com, CBS.com, MSNBC.com
