Tamar Braxton is officially a free woman after a judge legally dissolved her marriage to Vincent Herbert,according to documents obtained by TMZ.
Braxton split from Herbert in 2017 after nine years together.
It’s believed the estranged couple still have a few more details to sort out regarding their assets, and it's not yet known whether they have agreed on a custodial arrangement for their six-year-old son Logan.
The 42-year-old singer – who filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” – recently said she didn’t want to stay married for the “sake of saying so.”
“Married people who are reading will know what I mean,” Braxton said via Instagram. “Sometimes we stay married for face value or to say, we did it, but the truth is...it couldn't be more broken & further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary!”
“You can say he did this, she did that, I put up with “this”& I’ve suffered & endured this for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice 2 stay we get so caught up in WE are “winning” in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us! I decided I didn't want to be married for the sake of saying so (sic).”
Sources: Chicago.cbsglobal.com, The Blast, TMZ.com, Celebretainment.com
