Two years ago, Tamar Braxton’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, was ordered to pay back a $2.3 million advance after he was hired to find talent for Sony. According to The Blast, Herbert hasn’t started paying back the advance.
In newly-filed court documents, Sony Music says, ‘No portion of the Judgment has been satisfied and the Judgment continues to accrue interest,” The Blast said. “Defendant Herbert instead has evaded enforcement through a series of shell transactions using an ever expanding list of closely held corporate entities as a means to fund and thrive upon a lavish lifestyle at the expense of his creditors, including Sony Music.”
The statement obtained by The Blast says, “Herbert undertook extraordinary steps to undermine Sony Music’s efforts to serve documents in order to domesticate the Judgment in California.”
