Empire star Taraji P. Henson announced her two-year engagement to former NFL cornerback Kelvin Hayden is over. As reported by Essence during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Henson confirmed it as she answered a question about how women handle drama from men. “I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” Henson said. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”
Source: Essence, TMZ
