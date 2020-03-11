Two years ago, media personality Tavis Smiley sued PBS after they canceled his contract over accusations of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
Now Smiley has been ordered to pay up after losing his case. On Wednesday, a jury found that Smiley was in violation of the morals clause in his contract after having multiple affairs with subordinates.
According to reports, Smiley has been ordered to pay PBS at least $1.5 million in damages, with the full amount to be determined.
One of the six women who testified against Smiley received a $325,000 settlement after leaving the show.
PBS accused Smiley of breach of contract and plans to recoup his pay from 2015 and 2016.
Sources: Variety.com, TMZ.com, PageSix.com, Twitter.com
