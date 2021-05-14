According to the New York Daily News, last year’s home invasion robbery that resulted in the murder of Pop Smoke was committed by a 15-year-old.
On May 7, Det. Carlos Camacho of the LAPD confirmed the teen was with intruders interested in stealing Pop Smoke’s Rolex watch. According to police, Camacho and others rushed the rapper’s rented Hollywood Hills mansion earlier this year and attempted to steal a Cuban link gold chain. Pop Smoke was killed and the thieves left with a diamond-encrusted watch that was later resold for $2,000.
The suspect, the youngest of four defendants, will face murder and robbery charges. He reportedly confessed to the shooting during a recorded conversation with a cellmate.
