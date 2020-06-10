Last week, actor Terry Crews vowed to be a better ally for social justice in the face of growing Black Lives Matter protests spreading across the nation.
He followed up with his views that “black supremacy” is a threat to the BLM movement.
He implied on Twitter that white voices were needed in the protests to prevent the movement from skewing too far in favor of African Americans.
“Defeating white supremacy without white people creates black supremacy. Crews tweeted. “Equality is the truth. We are all in this together.”
After his controversial tweet, Crews was slammed on social media.
He proceeded to double down.
“Any black person who calls me a coon or Uncle Tom for promoting equality is a black supremacist, because they have determined who is black and who is not.”
He received a second round of roasting for standing by his original tweet.
