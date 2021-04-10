Emmy Award-winning actress Thandiwe Newton candidly spoke with British Vogue in a May 2021 cover interview about the correct spelling of her government name and how she will now professionally use it instead of “Thandie.” “That’s my name,” she said in her cover interview. “It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” In the interview, she disclosed being met with criticism after revealing she was a victim of sexual assault just a year before the #MeToo movement came to prominence. She recounted the incident to W Magazine stating that a director filmed up her skirt in June 2016, she later found out he showed the tape at a poker game with his friends. “I was traumatized,” She explained. “I was so distraught and appalled that a director had abused a young actress and that it was happening elsewhere, minors getting abused and how [expletive] it was.”
Thandiwe Newton discusses spelling of her name and sexual abuse
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Fantasia hospitalized for contractions six months into her pregnancy
- 10 SLPS school board candidates vie for three spots
- Instagram post inserts Claudia Jordan into Gary Owen divorce drama
- Mayor-elect Jones announces transition team, public input website
- Black-owned pop up shop features 16 businesses outdoors on Saturday, April 3
- St. Louis American endorsements for April 6 elections
- St. Louisan Aaron Cook has a chance to become a part of college basketball history on Monday night.
- St. Louis County eases COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and gatherings
- Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones response to the latest uprising at CJC
- Inmate uprising at least fourth protest since December at CJC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.