Thandiwe Newton

Emmy Award-winning actress Thandiwe Newton candidly spoke with British Vogue in a May 2021 cover interview about the correct spelling of her government name and how she will now professionally use it instead of “Thandie.” “That’s my name,” she said in her cover interview. “It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” In the interview, she disclosed being met with criticism after revealing she was a victim of sexual assault just a year before the #MeToo movement came to prominence. She recounted the incident to W Magazine stating that a director filmed up her skirt in June 2016, she later found out he showed the tape at a poker game with his friends. “I was traumatized,” She explained. “I was so distraught and appalled that a director had abused a young actress and that it was happening elsewhere, minors getting abused and how [expletive] it was.”

This week's Hot Sheet sources: TMZ.com, BuzzFeedNews.com, MadameNoire.com, BET.com, TheJasmineBrand.com
*Spelling and grammar as it appeared in the original post.
