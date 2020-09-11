Forbes Magazine announced that entertainment mogul Tyler Perry’snet worth is at $1 billion, and that he was on a clear path to future membership in The Forbes 400. The tally for Hollywood’s newest billionaire includes his 330-acre studio outside Atlanta - $280 million, his content library -$320 million, cash and investments - $300 million, a stake in BET - $60 million, homes and toys - $40 million.
