Okay, Black queens, Netflix must have had you in mind when they teamed up with your girl Shonda Rhimes – U.S. TV’s Black “royalty,” creator of “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” to produce the series “Bridgerton, ”created by Chris Van Dusen. It has everything one wants to imagine for a romantic period-piece binge: a colorblind society, black royalty, upper crust snootiness, colorful costumes, glorious social gatherings, drama, and tantalizing sips of gossip from who knows where.
And, cougars, you and your cubs can only prowl as close as your screens allow, when you see that Zimbabwean born, U.K. carb-overload eye candy, actor Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Bassett, the duke of Hastings. And thank you to the director, editor and camera people who brought us all those steamy camera angles! And apparently 63 million viewers agree, as “Bridgerton” became Netflix’s fifth largest original series launch. Now folks want to nominate Page to be the next “James Bond,” and while viewers are clamoring, there’s no official word yet from Netflix for a season 2.
Sources: Black Enterprise, Essence, The Griot, The Hollywood Reporter, Insider, Smart News
