Talking about holding a grudge like it was Social Security number: After 27 years of not speaking to one another, actors Janet Hubert and Will Smith, talk it out, apologize and end their feud from when she played the character “Vivian Banks” on “The Fresh Prince of Bell-Air.” It was part of a Nov. 18 Fresh Prince reunion special that aired on HBO Max on Nov. 18. Hubert said she was never fired from the cast; rather, she was offered a bad contract that she refused to accept. However, being labeled “difficult to work with” because of her feud with Smith crippled her ability to get acting roles, and she “lost everything.”
Sources: Billboard, Buzzfeed, E!, Hollywood Life, Instagram, People, Prix Productions, TMZ, Variety
