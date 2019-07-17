The Blast is reporting that a judge has ordered that royalties of rapper The Game have been blocked until a $7 million judgment is paid.
Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on The Game’s VH1 reality show “She’s Got Game,” sued the Compton rapper in 2015, claiming that during production he sexually assaulted her. In November 2016, a jury ruled in Rainey’s favor and awarded her $7 million.
According to court documents obtained by celebrity legal news site, a Los Angeles judge granted a motion brought by Rainey, which will allow her to collect any money that comes in for The Game from his record label or royalties paid to him.
The order states, “Any and all rights, title, and interest of Defendant from the following companies in the form of, among other things, commission, royalties, contract receivables, deferred compensation, income, wages, payroll, salary, and accounts receivable.”
