It seems the world can’t stop talking about all the blockbuster revelations from Oprah’s exclusive interview with Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, shown on CBS Sunday night. And guess who else apparently couldn’t stop talking either – so much so that it may have cost him his job? CNN reports the Duchess of Sussex made a formal complaint to British broadcaster ITV, related to Piers Morgan for reportedly casting doubt on whether she had thoughts of suicide. Shortly after, Morgan announced he was leaving as host of “Good Morning Britain.” CNN says that “Meghan's complaint to ITV concerned the impact Morgan's comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues. The complaint did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan's attacks.”
The hot tea has yet to cool down from Oprah’s Meghan and Harry interview
