Ten employees of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company, Westbrook, Inc. reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus. A statement by Westbrook Inc. says, “We received 10 positive tests and the crew members quarantined and remain in quarantine. All 10 people were retested and have received negative results. We will continue to follow all official guidelines and safety protocols.”
The Smiths founded Westbrook Inc. last year as the parent company of Will’s television and film production company, Westbrook Studios. Its portfolio also includes Red Table Talk Productions, which produces Jada’s Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk.”
