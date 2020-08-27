Nellyville producer Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam, 42, is the third person indicted in connection with the alleged murder-for-hire plot that took the life of Andre Montgomery, the grandson of Sweetie Pie’s owner, Robbie Montgomery. He was killed in St. Louis on March 14, 2016.
Authorities say Yaghnam was the insurance agent who worked with Montgomery’s son, Tim Norman, to fraudulently obtain $450,000 in life insurance on his 21-year-old nephew. Yaghnam is charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud after he allegedly made false statements on life insurance applications for Montgomery, prosecutors allege.
Norman, of Jackson Mississippi and Terica Ellis of Memphis, Tennessee are also charged in the case.
