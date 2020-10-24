St. Louis’ own Nelly is appearing on this season’s “Dancing with the Stars” as well as on limited edition tall boy Budweiser beer cans during this 20th anniversary year of his iconic rap song “Country Grammar.” The red and white Bud cans will be distributed in the St. Louis area. They have Nelly’s image on them, along with lyrics and references to his beloved Cardinals and hometown, “The Lou.”
Source: CNN
