Jas Waters, a writer of NBC’s “This Is Us” and Showtime’s “Kidding” died by suicide on June 10. She was 39.
"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the team wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP.”
Prior to becoming a staff writer for “This Is Us,” she also wrote episodes for Comedy Central’s “Hood Adjacent” and VH1’s “The Breaks.” The editor and writer also worked on productions for films such as “Spiderman,” “Save The Last Dance” and “What Men Want.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, The Jasmine Brand, The Blast, USA Today
