Tony nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was gunned down in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 3. He was 70 years old. Homicide police are investigating. Byrd appeared in several Spike Lee films. including “Clockers,” “Get on the Bus,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game,” “Red Hook Summer,” “Chi-Raq” and others. Byrd was also a successful theater actor, nominated for Broadway's 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
