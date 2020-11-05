Common and Tiffany Haddish

Comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common have clamped the rumors of them unfollowing, then refollowing each other on Instagram (if he ever followed her in the first place) by professing their love for one another. Speculation of their new celebrity couple matchup-breakup swirled after fans noticed Common wasn’t following her. But fret not, Common is following her now, and the couple went to where all good rumors can be put to rest – on IG Live, to publicly say that they, and their love for one another, is still a thing.

