During an interview on her You Tube channel, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish told the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci (who America trusts to tell the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic), that she tested positive for the coronavirus three months ago. Haddish had indirect contact with a coworker who had it on a movie set and direct contact with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.
Haddish said she had no symptoms and has since taken a dozen COVID-19 tests, with one showing she had the antibodies, that later disappeared in another test. Fauci told Haddish she did the right thing by getting tested often and by quarantining when she found out she was sick. Fauci also reiterated the importance of reducing the risk of the respiratory virus by physical distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing masks and washing hands thoroughly and often.
Was her beau Common quarantining with her during that time as well?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.