“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” reality show star James “Tim” Norman of Jackson, Mississippi pled not guilty on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri to federal charges related to the 2016 St. Louis murder of his 21-year old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Prosecutors allege it was a murder for hire plot in a failed attempt to collect $450,000 in life insurance.
No decision yet on whether Norman will be released until his trial. At the detention hearing as KSDK reported, Magistrate Judge Nannette Baker said she would take Norman’s request to be allowed to post bond “under advisement.” An exotic dancer and an insurance agent were also arrested in connection with the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.