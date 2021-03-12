After announcing that their quarantine entertainment sensation, “Verzuz” was being acquired by Triller Network on March 9, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to untwist comments reportedly made by “Power” star Mike Rainey, who allegedly called the producers “sellouts.” Rainey posted, “Can’t ever just have something of our own it’s always about the money,” as reported by HipHopDx. “Cool move but these [word deleted] still sellouts.”
Which quickly drew the response, “But we own triller,” Swizz responded with a shrug and laughing emoji.
“We own everything tell who done that,” Timbo added.
