Stage and television star Tituss Burgess let “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen have it on air when the “Real Housewives” franchise producer said that Burgess’ “Dolemite Is My Name” co-star Eddie Murphy “was very problematic for the gays when I was coming up.”
“Any troubles he might have had with gay people are gone, because he loved me,” Burgess fired back. He then went on to whisper something under his breath and Cohen asked what he said.
“Keep going, girl. Do your show,” Burgess said to Cohen in response. Burgess then took to social media to explain his frustration with Cohen.
“She can be a messy queen! Yes, I said it! Don’t care [if] he knows, either,” Burgess said in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. “He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of ‘The real housewives of Atlanta!’ It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun, NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press. Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well-connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests. He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day.”
