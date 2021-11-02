Tommy DeBarge, one of the founding members of the R&B group Switch and a sibling in the DeBarge family, is dead at 64 years old.
His younger brother, El DeBarge, shared a touching Instagram post about the loss.
“And so it is that on October 21, 2021, I had to say farewell to one of the greatest bass guitarists this world has ever known, and I am grieved as I confirm to you that my brother, Thomas Keith DeBarge, passed away.”
He continued, “My dear brother Tommy finally made his transition after a lengthy illness. Tommy was a loving, gentle soul and a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and one of the best brothers anyone could ever ask for. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who love him so much and in the beautiful music he created with our brother Bobby, as well as that of his musical peers in the famous R&B group Switch! Both my brothers Bobby and Tommy DeBarge are together now safely in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, though our hearts are still heavy as it will require some time to deal with the fact that he is gone and just missing him so much.”
He added, “I want to say on behalf of the whole DeBarge family we really appreciate all your prayers, especially for our mother, Etterlene DeBarge, whose faith in God's heavenly promises is unwavering.”
TMZ reported DeBarge died Thursday, Oct. 21 after being hospitalized for kidney failure. He also contracted coronavirus earlier in the year.
Tommy was most known for being a group member in Switch from the mid-to-late 1970s. The group sang popular hits “There’ll Never Be,” “Love Over & Over Again,” and “I Call Your Name.”
