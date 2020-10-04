Canadian rapper Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, aka Tory Lanez, is using his new release “Daystar” to refute claims by “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion that he shot her on July 12. The incident occurred in Hollywood Hills following an alleged argument between Lanez and Stallion inside an SUV, reportedly about Kylie Jenner. Another person was reportedly inside the vehicle at the time.
As iHeartRadio reported, the Complex podcast cited a source as saying before firing four shots at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet, singer, songwriter and record producer “Tory Lanez allegedly told her, ‘Dance, b***h.’ And then, desperate to fix his mistake, he offered hush money to cover it up.”
While Stallion has said publicly that Lanez shot her, Lanez’s “Daystar,” released Friday, refuted the accusation, rapping “How the f*** you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”
Lanez was arrested for felony possession of a concealed weapon following the incident, but so far, no one has been charged for the actual shooting, HipHop DX reported. Los Angeles police are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.