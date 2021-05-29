In a recent interview with Marie Claire Magazine, Tracee Ellis Ross discussed the societal pressures women face if they haven’t settled down and created their own family yet.
The publication asked her if she was interested in having a large family. Her response was that she’s always dreamed of being married, but she still has some things she’d like to accomplish first.
“And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting,” she said. “Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”
She continued saying that she wishes she had known there are other choices to make besides her way of life.
“I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had been dreaming of my life.”
