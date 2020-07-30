Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover have decided to go their separate ways.
“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan told PEOPLE.com in statement released through his spokesperson on Wednesday.
“We can confirm that Megan filed for divorce yesterday,” a rep for Wollover said in a statement. “This is a private matter for the family. Megan’s primary focus remains the best interest of the parties’ daughter. She asks that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”
The pair was married one year after Morgan was involved in a near-fatal accident that killed Morgan’s friend, fellow comedian and comedy writer James McNair.
The 30 Rock star, 51, and Wollover, 33, share one daughter: 7-year-old Maven Sonae. He is also dad to adult sons Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.
