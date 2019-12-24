Singer and “Braxton Family Values” co-star Trina Braxton exchanged vows in grand fashion on December 15 right here in St. Louis. Braxton married business owner and St. Louis native Von Scales in a lavish ceremony at Windows on Washington.
Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda Michael Jr. and their Mother Evelyn were all in attendance.
“Our wedding day was unpredictable and amazing. Our personalities shined through and it was a great example of our relationship. Simple elegance, but all about celebrating with family and friends. It was perfect for us,” Braxton told PEOPLE. “I’m married to an amazing man, and our night was about displaying our love for each other amongst our loved ones and including our loved ones and blending our families. Who could ask for anything more?!”
Her wedding had yet another St. Louis connection besides its location and being the hometown of the groom. Fellow St. Louis native and Best Wardrobe Solutions owner Cedric Cobb dressed the groom for his special day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.