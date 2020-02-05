Last year, Tyler Perry signed a content deal with BET. According to reports, Perry will revive “House of Payne” and debut a new show called “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” this summer.
The “House of Payne” revival is said to pick up five years in the future, with most of the original cast returning. The new series will reportedly star comedians Na’im Lynn, Jay Anthony Brown and David and Tamala Mann as partners in a rundown assisted living home. Both series are said to be set to premier in summer 2020.
Sources: Instagram, Celebretainment.com, Bossip.com, BET.com, PageSix.com
